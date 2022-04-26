PepsiCo fights off inflation costs to beat earnings estimates

Apr. 26, 2022 7:08 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Lots of Ice

drbimages/E+ via Getty Images

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) trades slightly higher in premarket trading on Tuesday after topping Q1 earnings estimates and posting mixed guidance for the full year.

Organic sales rose 13.7% in Q1, led by a 22% increase in Latin America and 18% rise in the Africa, Middle East and South Asia region. Organic sales were 13% higher for PepsiCo Beverages North America and 14% higher for Frito-Lay North America.

Volume was 3% higher for the convenient food business during the quarter and 6% higher for beverages. Pricing helping the company offset higher input costs.

Core EPS rose 20% year-over-year to $1.29 per share.

Looking ahead, PepsiCo (PEP) now expects full-year organic revenue to increase 8% vs. +6% prior view and +6.5% consensus. PepsiCo (PEP) also continues to expect core constant currency earnings per share to increase 8%. The food and beverage giant also sees FY22 revenue of $85.83B vs. $84.3B and FY22 EPS of $6.63 vs. $6.67 consensus. Higher than anticipated input cost inflation is forecast for the balance of 2022

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) rose 0.23% premarket to $174.14 vs. the 52-week trading range of $141.73 to $177.24.

