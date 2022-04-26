Waste Management Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.15, revenue of $4.66B beats by $210M
Apr. 26, 2022 7:11 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Waste Management press release (NYSE:WM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $4.66B (+13.4% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- Collection and disposal yield was 5.5% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.8% in the first quarter of 2021.
- Total Company volumes increased 3.6% in the first quarter of 2022, or 3.2% on a workday adjusted basis, compared to a decline of 3.3% in the first quarter of 2021, or a decline of 2.7% on a workday adjusted basis.
- FY22 Guidance: FCF of $2.05B-$2.15B