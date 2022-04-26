RADCOM nabs multi-year 5G assurance contract for a Europe mobile network
Apr. 26, 2022 7:13 AM ETRADCOM Ltd. (RDCM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) entered into a multi-year contract for providing its service assurance solution – RADCOM ACE – to enhance the end-to-end customer experience for a mobile operator in Europe.
- RADCOM ACE will help the operator deploy and launch 5G smoothly, maintain the highest quality of services and ensure a highly optimized and automated network.
- "5G networks are highly dynamic and require real-time subscriber analytics to rapidly identify and resolve customer-impacting issues. Our advanced cloud technology will provide these critical insights that enable the seamless rollout of new 5G services," CEO Eyal Harari commented.