RADCOM nabs multi-year 5G assurance contract for a Europe mobile network

Apr. 26, 2022 7:13 AM ETRADCOM Ltd. (RDCM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) entered into a multi-year contract for providing its service assurance solution – RADCOM ACE – to enhance the end-to-end customer experience for a mobile operator in Europe.
  • RADCOM ACE will help the operator deploy and launch 5G smoothly, maintain the highest quality of services and ensure a highly optimized and automated network.
  • "5G networks are highly dynamic and require real-time subscriber analytics to rapidly identify and resolve customer-impacting issues. Our advanced cloud technology will provide these critical insights that enable the seamless rollout of new 5G services," CEO Eyal Harari commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.