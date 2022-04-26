Corning Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.68B beats by $130M

Apr. 26, 2022 7:15 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Corning press release (NYSE:GLW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $3.68B (+11.9% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • For Q2, the company expects $3.7B to $3.9B in core sales vs. consensus of $3.69B with core EPS of $0.54 to $0.59 vs. consensus of $0.55.
  • For FY2022, the company raised its expectations for sales to exceed $15B, with sales growing at a high-single digit percentage and EPS growing up to a few percentage points faster than sales. Consensus estimate is $15.04B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.