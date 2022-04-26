Corning Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.68B beats by $130M
Apr. 26, 2022 7:15 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Corning press release (NYSE:GLW): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $3.68B (+11.9% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- For Q2, the company expects $3.7B to $3.9B in core sales vs. consensus of $3.69B with core EPS of $0.54 to $0.59 vs. consensus of $0.55.
- For FY2022, the company raised its expectations for sales to exceed $15B, with sales growing at a high-single digit percentage and EPS growing up to a few percentage points faster than sales. Consensus estimate is $15.04B.