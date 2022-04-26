GE pegs full-year earnings at low end of prior guidance; shares -3%

General Electric Company (GE)

General Electric Aviation Facility. GE Aviation is a Provider of GE90 and LEAP Jet Engines IX

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Electric (NYSE:GE) -3.4% pre-market after Q1 adjusted earnings topped Wall Street estimates, but the company sees full-year earnings at the low of its previous forecast of $2.80-$3.50/share, citing supply chain disruptions and rising freight and raw material costs.

"We're holding the outlook range we shared in January, but as we continue to work through inflation and other evolving pressures, we're currently trending toward the low end of the range," Chairman and CEO Larry Culp said.

The company earlier forecast FY 2022 organic revenues to rise in the high-single-digit range, while free cash flow is expected at $5.5B-$6.5B; Q1 typically is a seasonally slow time for GE's (GE) businesses.

Q1 net loss narrowed to $0.99/share from $2.61/share in the year-earlier quarter, while total revenues slipped 0.2% to $17.04B but above the FactSet consensus of $16.85B.

Q1 free cash flow was negative $880M, better than negative $3.36B a year ago but Wall Street consensus called for negative $816.5M.

Q1 organic revenues by segment: Aviation +12% Y/Y to $5.6B, Healthcare +2% to $4.36B, Power -6% to $3.5B, Renewable Energy -10% to $2.87B.

Trading could show volatility today, Barron's says: Options markets had implied shares would move up or down ~5% following results, and the stock has moved an average of +/- 2.5% after the past four quarterly reports.

General Electric (GE) shares have lost ~5% YTD and 17% during the past year.

