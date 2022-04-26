Medicaid-leveraged managed care player Centene (NYSE:CNC) exceeded Street forecasts with its 1Q 2022 financials on Tuesday, and its management increased the company's 2022 revenue guidance ahead of expectations.

Driven mainly by the organic Medicaid growth, the revenue for the quarter reached ~$37.2B with a ~24% YoY growth as the company posted the highest quarterly growth in a year.

Managed care memberships stood at ~26.2M at the end of the quarter, implying ~8% YoY growth as membership growth in the Medicare business grew 28% to ~1.4M.

Medicaid revenue rose ~19% YoY to $24.1B, while commercial revenue and Medicare revenue jumped ~19% YoY and ~33% YoY to $4.1B and $5.8B, respectively.

Health benefits ratio (HBR) or the share of premiums spent on healthcare costs increased to ~87.3% compared to ~86.8% in the prior year quarter, mainly reflecting a more normalized traditional Medicaid medical utilization, the company said.

For 2022, Centene (CNC) has raised its revenue and adj. earnings per share guidance to $139.9B – $141.9B and $5.40 – $5.55 compared to the consensus at $137.01B and $5.41, respectively. HBR ratio was kept unchanged at 87.6% – 88.2%.

“Our updated full year 2022 outlook reflects the Company's positive momentum as well as our refreshed expectations around the timing of Medicaid redeterminations" Chief Financial Officer Drew Asher remarked ahead of earnings call at 8:30 AM EST.

Three months ago, the management set its 2022 revenue and adj. EPS guidance at $135.9B – $137.9B and $5.30 – $5.50, respectively.