Marker Therapeutics inks contract with Wilson Wolf to manufacture cell therapies

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) signed a services agreement with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing related to making of cell therapies.

Under the agreement, Marker will get an $8M upfront payment from Wilson in exchange for services related to Marker’s expertise in manufacturing cell therapies.

Wilson agreed to pay Marker an additional $1M if the certain work, as defined in the agreement, is completed within one year from the start of the agreement.

“Marker Therapeutics has created its own cGMP manufacturing capacity that allows us to service our clinical trials with full control and lower costs when compared to use of contract manufacturing organizations,” said Marker CEO Peter Hoang.

Wilson Wolf CEO John Wilson said several customers use the company's G-Rex technology to manufacture cell and gene therapies. But because of these therapies there as has been a growth in demand on contract manufacturing capacity, due to which cell and gene therapy companies are incurring high costs and long wait times to get their clinical drugs made.

“Marker found a unique way to avoid this problem and created their own FDA registered drug manufacturing facility which integrates a G-Rex based manufacturing process that we believe is extremely simple, cost effective, and easily scaled," added John Wilson.