Nielsen expands Smart TV Data deal with Vizio's Inscape for local and national TV viewership
Apr. 26, 2022 7:25 AM ETVIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO), NLSNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) announced a multi-year agreement that provides Nielsen with precise glass-level viewership data powered by Inscape Smart TV data.
- The deal includes a period of exclusivity for data gathered on an expanded roster of 400 local stations that will be processed by Inscape's systems.
- Through this agreement, Nielsen can now add big data from a pool of ~20M Smart TVs, a key enhancement that includes incremental coverage for 400 stations across local U.S. markets.
- VIZIO's Inscape data captures viewing data from millions of connected TV devices and streaming environments.
- Nielsen's panels will be used to validate what is missing in big data sets, including complete representation, over-the-air inclusion, validation of diverse representation, understanding when the TV is on or off, and persons-level measurement.