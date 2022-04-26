Nielsen expands Smart TV Data deal with Vizio's Inscape for local and national TV viewership

Apr. 26, 2022

  • Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) announced a multi-year agreement that provides Nielsen with precise glass-level viewership data powered by Inscape Smart TV data.
  • The deal includes a period of exclusivity for data gathered on an expanded roster of 400 local stations that will be processed by Inscape's systems.
  • Through this agreement, Nielsen can now add big data from a pool of ~20M Smart TVs, a key enhancement that includes incremental coverage for 400 stations across local U.S. markets.
  • VIZIO's Inscape data captures viewing data from millions of connected TV devices and streaming environments.
  • Nielsen's panels will be used to validate what is missing in big data sets, including complete representation, over-the-air inclusion, validation of diverse representation, understanding when the TV is on or off, and persons-level measurement.
