Hertz Global tipped by Deutsche Bank for earnings rally

Deutsche Bank issued a catalyst call buy idea on Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) on Tuesday just ahead of the car rental company's earnings report.

Analyst Chris Woronka noted Hertz Global (HTZ) continues to trade at a historically wide discount of approximately eight turns the forward EV/EBITDA multiple of its publicly-traded comparable Avis Budget, despite similar expected earnings and free cash flow trajectories for the balance of this year and into 2023.

"We believe the stock should react positively to anticipated reaffirmation of a bullish near-term outlook in conjunction with its 1Q22 earnings report due out after the close of the market on Wednesday, April 27."

HTZ has a conference call with management set for 5:00 p.m. on April 27.

Hertz Global (HTZ) has topped EPS expectations in the company first three earnings reports since going public again.