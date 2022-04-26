Travelzoo GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.16, revenue of $18.5M beats by $1.83M
Apr. 26, 2022 7:32 AM ETTravelzoo (TZOO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Travelzoo press release (NASDAQ:TZOO): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $18.5M (+29.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.83M.
- "We currently expect higher revenue and profitability in Q2 2022. We continue to see a trend of recovery of our revenue. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations in the short term. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future—while revenue is expected to grow."