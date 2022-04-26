Twitter likely to wind up with Elon Musk's hands, as Wall Street doesn't expect more bids

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) saga as a public company is likely to end up in the hands of Elon Musk after the two parties announced on Monday that they had entered into an agreement in which Musk would buy the social network, prompting several Wall Street analysts to say a competing bid is unlikely.

Mizuho analyst James Lee noted that the deal is likely to go through "given the significant premium of Mr. Musk’s offer" and the fact no other natural buyers are likely to counter, given "uncertain economic conditions."

Lee added that it was a "surprising outcome," given how quickly it came together, regarding the financing and the decision by Twitter's (TWTR) board of directors.

Twitter (TWTR) shares gained 0.5% to $51.97 in premarket trading on Tuesday, getting closer to Musk's $54.20 per share offer.

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald also said that a competing offering is "unlikely," either from another financial buyer or strategic acquirer.

"While some large shareholders have publicly objected to Mr. Musk's offer as undervaluing the company, we anticipate that the deal will achieve shareholder approval, and anticipate a relatively quick transaction close as we do not expect the deal to receive significant regulatory scrutiny," Fitzgerald wrote in a note to clients.

A number of other notable names have weighed in with their thoughts on the deal, including Twitter (TWTR) Jack Dorsey, U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the White House.

With Musk set to take control of Twitter (TWTR) in the coming months and his plans not yet fully laid out, many are asking what's next for the embattled social network.