The Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) added some green to its pre-market color palette after reporting a beat on top and bottom line earning estimates on Tuesday morning.

The Cleveland-based paint and coating company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.61 alongside revenue of $5 billion. Those numbers bested analyst expectations by $0.08 and $80 million respectively. Management noted that the results were particularly encouraging against the backdrop of cost inflation and “choppy” raw material supply chains.

CEO John G. Morikis noted that price increases across the company’s offerings, which were absorbed by consumers, were critical to maintaining these results.

"Our team delivered results in line with our expectations in an environment characterized by strong demand, ongoing cost inflation, and choppy raw material availability that improved meaningfully in the final weeks of the quarter," he said. “Our margins remained under pressure on a year over year basis, as significant pricing actions previously announced in all businesses have not yet fully caught up to offset highly elevated raw material costs.”

Morikis added that sales growth was notched across a majority of segments, with the Consumer Brands Group marking a notable exception against difficult comps.

Looking ahead, management slotted net sales to grow by a percentage in the “low-double digit to mid-teens” in Q2 and up a “high-single digit to low-double digit” percentage for the full year.

Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to achieve a range between $9.25 - 9.65 against analyst expectations set at $9.33.

Shares surged over 8% in pre-market action.

