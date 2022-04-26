Insperity Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.19, revenue of $1.58B beats by $40M; updates full year guidance

Apr. 26, 2022 7:37 AM ETInsperity, Inc. (NSP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Insperity press release (NYSE:NSP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.99 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.58B (+22.5% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Q1 average number of WSEEs paid and revenues up 19.5% and 22.6%, respectively.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 14% to $118.6M.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.88-$1.12 (consensus of $0.89); Adjusted EBITDA to be between $60M-$73M.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.31-$5.09 (consensus of $4.33); Adjusted EBITDA to be between $285M-$327M.
