Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock is sliding 2.3% in Tuesday premarket trading after Q1 core EPS fell short of the consensus estimate as the fair value of its portfolio slipped in the first three months of the year.

Still, the business development company's performance during the quarter reflected stable credit quality, below average non-accruing loans, additional net realized investment gains, and its highest net asset value since the company started, said CEO Kipp deVeer.

Q1 core EPS of $0.42 trailed the $0.47 consensus estimate; compares with $0.58 in Q4 2021 and $0.43 in Q1 2021.

Q1 net investment income of $198M, or $0.41 per share, fell from $242M, or $0.52, in the prior quarter and rose from $144M, or $0.33, in the year-ago quarter.

Net realized gains of $10M, or $0.02 per share, fell from $16M, or $0.04, in both Q4 2021 and Q1 2021.

Portfolio investments at fair value were $19.5B at March 31, 2022 vs. $20.1B at Dec. 31, 2021. Net assets per share of $19.03 at then end of Q1 increased from $18.96 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Debt/equity ratio of 1.13x dropped from 1.26x in Q4.

Q1 gross commitments of $2.00B compares with $5.87B in Q4 and $1.75B in the year-ago quarter; exits of commitments of $2.55B vs. $3.87B in the prior quarter and $2.14B in the year-ago quarter.

Since Q1, Ares Capital (ARCC) has made new investment commitments of ~$106M, of which $57M were funded. During the same time, the company exited $94M of investment commitments, including $77M of loans sold to Ivy Hill Asset Management or certain vehicles managed by IHAM.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

