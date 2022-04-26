Nordic American Tankers reports a vessel sale, sees $60.3M in 2021 impairment charges
Apr. 26, 2022 7:41 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) announced that until now the company has sold four Suezmaxes, generating a cash injection of ~$60M to the company.
- The latest vessel, number four was delivered to the new owners on Apr. 12, 2022.
- The company expects fleet to grow with the target of having ~30 Suezmax vessels the next few years.
- Also, the company is scheduled to receive two new-buildings – one in May and one at the end June this year; both have achieved contracts of six years each with first class contractual partners, at stable rates creating earnings and strong cash flow.
- Amid the recent vessel sales, the company has announced a impairment charge of $51.9M (related to vessels built in 2002 and 2003) in 2021.
- In Q4, the company has reported a YTD impairment charge of $8.4M which will now be adjusted to $60.3M in its 2021 20-F filing.
- While the company is underway becoming debt free, the spot voyage contracts announced lately will contribute significantly to its cash position thus enabling dividend payment.