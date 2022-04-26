Gamida stock soars 32% as FDA lifts hold on GDA-201, to start trial for treating blood cancer

Apr. 26, 2022 7:43 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted a clinical hold for a cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201.
  • The company added that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to start a trial of its NK cell therapy candidate GDA-201 to treat patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas.
  • Gamida expects to begin the company-sponsored phase 1/2 study in 2022.
  • The company said GDA-201 uses its proprietary NAM technology platform to expand the number and functionality of NK cells to direct tumor cell killing properties and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.
  • “FDA clearance of our IND for the cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201 represents a significant milestone for the company and reflects our team’s expertise in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapies,” said Gamida CEO Julian Adams.
  • GMDA +31.56% to $3.71 premarket April 26
