Six Flags and SeaWorld attract buy ratings at Rosenblatt in front to summer season

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on the theme park sector, slotting both Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) with Buy ratings and Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) with a Neutral rating.

On Six Flags (SIX): "The company's Chairman Selim Bassoul moved in as CEO on Nov. 15, and the reason for that move appears to be for Bassoul to pursue his vision of premiumization, We see merit in the approach."

On SeaWorld (SEAS): "SeaWorld's shares more than doubled in 2021, versus a 27% rise in the S&P 500, and are up 10% YTD, compared to a 10% drop in the index. They've more than tripled since investor Scott Ross started in Dec. 2016 via his Hill Path acquiring a stake that is now over 35% and assuming the chairmanship... Ross' vision was that SeaWorld could be managed better, and more profitably. Despite pandemic headwinds that are still substantial, SeaWorld has achieved that in generating over $660 million of adj. EBITDA in 2021, versus a pre-pandemic trough of $300 million 2017."

On Cedar Fair (FUN): "This company has 13 market-leading amusement parks around the US and Canada that are local institutions, including Knott's Berry Farms, Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland, Carowinds and the Schlitterbahn water parks in Texas. After a tough go of it in the pandemic, by 4Q21 Cedar Fair was again having its ticker, with revenues and adj. EBITDA topping pre-pandemic 4Q19 by more than a third. We see that fairly discounted in the units at these levels."

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) is assigned a price target of $56 vs. the average analyst price target of $54.92 and the 52-week trading range of $35.75 to $50.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (SIX) is assigned a price target of $92 vs. the average analyst price target of $81.10 and the 52-week trading range of $41.94 to $76.57.

Cedar Fair (FUN) is assigned a price target of $56 vs. the average analyst price target of $71.56 and the 52-week trading range of $39.15 to $62.56.