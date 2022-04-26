Eneti subsidiary Seajacks signs contract for U.K.-based utility

Apr. 26, 2022 7:55 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Eneti's (NYSE:NETI) wholly-owned subsidiary Seajacks UK signed a new contract with a U.K.-based utility for one of its NG2500X-class vessels for supporting offshore wind farm substation commissioning in the UK sector of the North Sea for a period of 90-120 days in each of 2023, 2024, and 2025.
  • Overall, over the three years, this contract is expected to generate up to $20.5M of revenue.
  • Seajacks is a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector.
  • The company also announced Seajacks signed a contract with a UK-based energy company for one of its NG2500X-class vessels to support offshore facility maintenance in the UK sector of the North Sea.
  • The contract, which has a duration of between 14 and 21 days, will generate ~$800K to $1.2M of revenue in Q2 of 2022.
