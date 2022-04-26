3M shares wobble between gains and losses after Q1 earnings beat

3M (NYSE:MMM) -0.7% pre-market, fluctuating between small gains and losses, after Q1 adjusted earnings beat expectations.

Q1 net income fell to $1.29B, or $2.26/share, from $1.62B, or $2.77/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while sales came in roughly flat at $8.83B vs. $8.85B a year ago.

Q1 GAAP operating income margin was 18.6%, compared with 22.5% in the prior-year period.

For FY 2022, 3M (MMM) raises guidance for GAAP EPS to $9.89-$10.39 from its earlier outlook of $10.15-$10.65, to include the effects of PFAS environmental commitments, while adjusted EPS is seen at $10.75-$11.25, compared with $10.29 analyst consensus; full-year organic sales growth and free cash flow conversion ranges remain unchanged.

3M's (MMM) stock price return has lost 16% YTD and 26% during the past year.

