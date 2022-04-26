PACCAR GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.16, revenue of $6.47B beats by $610M
Apr. 26, 2022 8:04 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PACCAR press release (NASDAQ:PCAR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $6.47B (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $610M.
- Harrie Schippers, president and chief financial officer, said, “U.S. economic and industrial production growth are projected to be good this year. The new Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks are delivering the highest fuel efficiency in the industry, which is appealing to our customers faced with increased energy costs.” PACCAR estimates that 2022 U.S. and Canada Class 8 truck industry retail sales will be in a range of 260,000-290,000 trucks."