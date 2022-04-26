Microsoft dips as Q3 revenues top expectations, led by cloud strength

Apr. 26, 2022 4:42 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)AAPLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor27 Comments

View of Microsoft building headquaters in Cologne, Germany.

Lobro78/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares dipped in after-hours trading on Tuesday even as the Satya Nadella-led company posted third-quarter revenue that topped expectations.

The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft (MSFT) said it earned $2.22 per share on $49.4 billion in revenue, thanks to a 32% year-over-year rise in cloud-related revenue.

The $2.22 in quarterly earnings included a 3 cent drawdown due to foreign exchange fluctuations and a 1 cent drawdown due to its acquisition of Nuance Communications.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts estimated the company would earn $2.20 per share on $49.05 billion in revenue during the period.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares ticked down fractionally to $267.43 in after-hours trading.

Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, saw revenue rise 46% year-over-year, or 49% in constant currency.

Revenue related to its productivity and business processes, which includes Office 365, rose 17% year-over-year to $15.8 billion, largely due to a 17% jump in commercial Office 365 revenue growth.

LinkedIn revenue also saw a healthy jump, rising 34% year-over-year.

The company's More Personal Computing unit, comprised of Windows, Xbox, search and Surface, rose 11% year-over-year to $14.5 billion, led by a 23% rise in search and news advertising revenue.

Revenue attributed to the Surface, which competes with Apple's (AAPL) Macs and iPads, rose 13%.

The company also returned $12.4 billion to shareholders in buybacks and dividends, up 25% year-over-year.

Microsoft (MSFT) is slated to host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

On Monday, Wedbush Securities said the results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) "could dictate the path of tech stocks over the coming months."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.