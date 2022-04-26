Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading lower in the pre-market Tuesday after B. Riley slashed the price target for the Maryland-based COVID-19 vaccine maker to $203 from $250 per share, reflecting nearly ~19% cut.

As reasons for his thesis, the analyst Mayank Mamtani points to demand uncertainty for COVID-19 vaccines and the relative outperformance of the company’s peers.

Amid regulatory setbacks to its plans to receive U.S. regulatory nod for the protein-adjuvanted COVID-19 shot, Novavax (NVAX) shares have severely underperformed its vaccine peers over the past twelve months, as shown in this graph.

The imbalance between supply and demand “has become particularly alarming,” the analyst argues, citing the upcoming earnings releases from notable competitors such as AstraZeenca (AZN), BioNTech (BNTX)/ Pfizer (PFE) and decision by J&J (JNJ) to suspend its vaccine guidance.

Mamtani expects Novavax (NVAX) to reassure the investors about the near-term and long-term prospects of the vaccine business, which, according to him, is somewhat insulated from the bearish sentiment impacting peers as developed nations move to a post-pandemic world. The analyst has maintained the Buy rating on the stock.

Wall Street has a Strong Buy recommendation on Novavax (NVAX) with a $186.83 per share target on average.