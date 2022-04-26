Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) stock is dropping 6.4% in Tuesday premarket trading after Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion downgraded the tech-focused real estate brokerage stock to Underweight and slashed its price target due to a subdued outlook for housing, some recent execution issues, and the analyst's model update.

Negative year-over-year existing home sales growth in six of the last seven months, home price increases, and rapidly rising mortgage rates are making the setup for housing look more challenging for 2022 and 2023, Champion said in a note to clients.

"In light of this cautious market outlook we have lowered estimates for '22/'23 in the Real Estate services segment," the analyst wrote. "We are now modeling a 1% transactions decline for '22 (versus 8% growth prior) and 1% commissions growth (versus 5% previously)."

For Redfin (RDFN) specifically, Champion points to the company being EBITDA profitable in only two of the last five years. The company only recently became fully staffed from an agent perspective after a ~40% headcount cut in Q2 2020. It's had difficulty in building Title & Mortgage in-house, and the analyst sees execution risk in integrating recent acquisitions Bay Equity Home Loans and RentPath.

Price target cut to $11 from $40.

Champion's Underweight rating aligns with the Quant rating of Strong Sell and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Hold. The Quant rating turned sour on Redfin (RDFN) in February.

