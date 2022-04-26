Arrowhead begins dosing in phase 2 trial of ARO-ANG3 to treat cholesterol disorder

Apr. 26, 2022 8:11 AM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) said it dosed the first patients in a phase 2 trial of ARO-ANG3 to treat patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
  • Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a disorder in which people have elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (LDL-C) or 'bad cholesterol' which puts them at an increased risk of early onset of coronary artery disease.
  • "HoFH is the most serious and rare form of familial hypercholesterolemia. If untreated, HoFH can cause heart disease beginning in the early teen years.," said Arrowhead's Chief Medical Officer Javier San Martin.
  • The phase 2 study, dubbed GATEWAY, will evaluate ARO-ANG3 in up to 16 patients with HoFH.
  • The main goal of the trial is the percent change in fasting calculated LDL-C from baseline to week 24.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.