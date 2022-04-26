Arrowhead begins dosing in phase 2 trial of ARO-ANG3 to treat cholesterol disorder
Apr. 26, 2022 8:11 AM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) said it dosed the first patients in a phase 2 trial of ARO-ANG3 to treat patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
- Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a disorder in which people have elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (LDL-C) or 'bad cholesterol' which puts them at an increased risk of early onset of coronary artery disease.
- "HoFH is the most serious and rare form of familial hypercholesterolemia. If untreated, HoFH can cause heart disease beginning in the early teen years.," said Arrowhead's Chief Medical Officer Javier San Martin.
- The phase 2 study, dubbed GATEWAY, will evaluate ARO-ANG3 in up to 16 patients with HoFH.
- The main goal of the trial is the percent change in fasting calculated LDL-C from baseline to week 24.