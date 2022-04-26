Aemetis to supply 125M gallons of SAF to JetBlue under a 10-year agreement

Apr. 26, 2022 8:11 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), AMTXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Airplane and biofuel tank trailer

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) signed an offtake agreement with JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 125M gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be delivered over the 10 year term of the agreement.
  • The value of the contract including incentives is ~$530M.
  • The blended SAF to be supplied under this agreement is 40% SAF and 60% Petroleum Jet A to meet international blending standards.
  • The SAF is expected to be produced by the Aemetis renewable jet/diesel plant under development on a 125-acre former U.S. Army Ammunition production plant site in Riverbank, California.
  • The fuel is scheduled to commence deliveries to JetBlue in 2025.
  • AMTX shares trading 4.8% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.