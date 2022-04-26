Aemetis to supply 125M gallons of SAF to JetBlue under a 10-year agreement
Apr. 26, 2022 8:11 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), AMTXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) signed an offtake agreement with JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 125M gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be delivered over the 10 year term of the agreement.
- The value of the contract including incentives is ~$530M.
- The blended SAF to be supplied under this agreement is 40% SAF and 60% Petroleum Jet A to meet international blending standards.
- The SAF is expected to be produced by the Aemetis renewable jet/diesel plant under development on a 125-acre former U.S. Army Ammunition production plant site in Riverbank, California.
- The fuel is scheduled to commence deliveries to JetBlue in 2025.
- AMTX shares trading 4.8% higher premarket.