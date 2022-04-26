Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares were pummeled in pre-market training after the company reported a major earnings miss, well below revenue and EPS estimates.

The main catalyst for the steep slide in pre-market trading appears to be $0.48 miss on non-GAAP EPS figures, falling to $1.14. The reported number represented a 46% decline from 2021. For revenue, $1.96 billion missed estimates by $150 million and were basically flat year over year.

Management blamed “supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures” for the disappointing results, while noting that gross profit for the quarter fell by more than 20% from the prior year. Net sales also fell more than 20% from tough comps in 2021.

Shares of the Minnesota-based manufacturer of motorcycles, snowmobiles, and other off-road vehicles fell about 9% on low volume, pre-market action.

Read more on tariff issues adding to concerns for the company.