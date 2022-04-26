Banco Santander, Polaris, Redfin among premarket losers' pack
- Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) -31% on data from phase 2 study of PN-943 to treat ulcerative colitis.
- Nkarta (NKTX) -11% on pricing upsized stock offering.
- ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) -11%.
- Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) -10% on FY earnings release.
- Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) -7%.
- Banco Santander (SAN) -8% on Q1 earnings release.
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) -7% on raising $19.5M in equity offering.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) -6%.
- Polaris (PII) -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) -7%.
- NextDecade (NEXT) -7%.
- Redfin (RDFN) -6% after Piper downgrades to Underweight on subdued outlook.
- Cyngn (CYN) -6%.
- Cango (CANG) -4%.
- Revelation Biosciences (REVB) -5%.