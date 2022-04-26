Blink Charging acquires EV charging company

Apr. 26, 2022 8:23 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

electric_charging

Canetti/iStock via Getty Images

  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) has acquired UK-based EV infrastructure provider, Electric Blue (EB Charging), in a ~$23.4M cash, stock and earn out transaction.
  • The acquisition was made through Blink's wholly-owned European subsidiary, Blink Holdings.
  • EB Charging specializes in integrated EV charging and sustainable energy solutions. The acquisition marks Blink's first foray into the UK, adding over more than 1,150 EV chargers to its global footprint.
  • Michael Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging stated, "Blink will be working with EB Charging to establish a Blink presence in the UK, allowing us to bring a unified global experience. Blink will expand EB Charging’s product offerings to include new commercial and home chargers, new global network services and apps, and new EV fleet management tools. The acquisition will further solidify Blink’s goal of creating a seamless global experience for all EV charging customers."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.