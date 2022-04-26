Copper Mountain Mining Non-GAAP EPS of -C$0.04, revenue of C$93.86M
Apr. 26, 2022 8:23 AM ETCopper Mountain Mining Corporation (CPPMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Copper Mountain Mining press release (OTCPK:CPPMF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -C$0.04.
- Revenue of C$93.86M (-42.1% Y/Y).
- Production in Q1 2022 was 15.6 million pounds of copper equivalent (13.2 million pounds of copper, 5,135 ounces of gold, and 55,993 ounces of silver), 48% lower than Q1 2021.
- All-in sustaining cost per pound of copper of US$4.45 and all-in cost per pound of copper of US$5.08 was significantly higher compared to Q1 2021.
- Cash flow from operations for Q1 2022 was C$33.3M, or C$0.16 on a per-share basis.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of March 31, 2022 was C$159.2M.