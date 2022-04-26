Hyundai attracts positive view from Nomura due to pricing power strength

Nomura kept a constructive view on Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) after taking in the South Korean automaker's earnings report.

Crucially, analyst Angela Hong said the impact of higher prices and low spending on incentives outweighed raw material cost pressure during the quarter.

"Investors have been increasingly concerned about the impact of raw material price increase and uncertain production outlook driven by chip shortage. Nevertheless, Hyundai Motor posted better-than-expected 1Q22 results thanks to its improved pricing power in the global market. We maintain our positive earnings outlook for rest of the year given the global demand for Hyundai's vehicles remains strong while its inventory is running at just 1.1 month, helping the company maintain incentives at a low level."

Nomura dug into the raw material cost pressure backdrop to price in a negative impact on EPS of 8%, although the firm still forecasts Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) will continue to enjoy pricing power and maintain high earnings visibility throughout 2022.

