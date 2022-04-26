GLDG, OBSV and AVDL among pre market gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) +88% enters into an equity acquisition agreement to acquire automobile sales serviceshop operator under top China automaker Geely Auto's premium electronic vehicle brand geometry.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) +35% provides comment on Recent trading activity.
- Gamida Cell (GMDA) +25% as FDA lifts hold on GDA-201, to start trial for treating blood cancer.
- Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)+19% on report of takeover interest from Korea's LX Group.
- Travelzoo (TZOO) +19% on Q1 results.
- Venator Materials (VNTR) +15% after receiving $85M cash in settlement with Tronox.
- Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) +16% receives FDA fast track designation for Ofra-Vec for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- GoldMining (GLDG) +9%.
- Corning (GLW) +8% on Q1 results.
- Arch Resources (ARCH) +6% on Q1 results.
- Nordic American Tankers (NAT) +5% reports a vessel sale, sees $60.3M in 2021 impairment charges.
- ObsEva (OBSV) +6%.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +5% CFO Kavita Suthar to step down.