MSCI Q1 earnings beat reflects robust subscription sales, asset-based fees

Apr. 26, 2022 8:24 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) first-quarter earnings on Tuesday has topped the average analyst estimate, highlighting strong revenues for recurring subscriptions and asset-based fees.

"Despite historic geopolitical and economic turmoil, we posted our best first quarter ever for new recurring subscription sales; our ESG and Climate retention rate hit an all-time high; and our Index business achieved its 33rd consecutive quarter of double-digit subscription growth,” said CEO and Chairman Henry A. Fernandez.

Q1 operating income of $288.98M gained from $254.38M in Q1 2021. Operating expenses were $270.97M in Q1 compared with $224.05M in the year-ago period.

Operating margin of 51.6% in Q1 vs. 53.2% in Q2.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.98 beat the consensus of $2.79 and jumped from $2.46 in Q1 2021.

Recurring subscriptions revenue for the company's Index segment of $174.5M in Q1 rose from $155.12M in Q1 of last year. Asset-based fees were $145.1M also increased from $126.71M in Q1 2021.

For its Analytics segments, recurring subscriptions revenue of $137.8M in Q1 vs. $131.7M in Q1 2021.

Total adjusted EBITDA of $318.6M in Q1 drifted higher from $276.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier, MSCI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share.

