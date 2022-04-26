HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) dipped in premarket trading on Tuesday as investment firm UBS started coverage on the marketing software company, noting it has the ability to expand, but adding new customers may be an issue.

Analyst Taylor McGinnis started coverage on HubSpot (HUBS) with a neutral rating and a $410 price target, implying just 2% upside from current levels, noting that HubSpot has a "diverse set of growth drivers," including the strength of its platform, is more profitable than its competitors and has a strong position in its mid-market customers, but tailwinds caused by the pandemic may be abating.

"Our main reservation is with net new logo growth maintaining a pace 2x 2019/2018 levels, as checks acknowledged pandemic-related tailwinds existed over the last 2 years," McGinnis wrote in a note to clients.

McGinnis added that annual additions should remain above the pre-COVID range of 15-17,000, but down from the 31,000 it saw in 2021.

HubSpot (HUBS) shares fell more than 2.5% to $390.30 in premarket trading.

In addition, McGinnis noted 30% or more subscription revenue growth is achievable over the next two years, but looking ahead is harder "without new logo momentum sustaining."

"Given the massive pull-back, it appears pull-forward/macro concerns are largely reflected, but we think robust growth may be needed to sway sentiment, and uncertainty with the growth variables supports our initiation at Neutral," McGinnis added.

The analyst also noted that most of HubSpot's (HUBS) customers said business is "continuing as usual," with no recession impact so far, but there have been some delays popping up in Europe.

Last month, HubSpot (HUBS) partnered with Pipe to offer startups up to $100 million in fee-free funding.