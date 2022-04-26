Provectus to get US patent for PV-10 to treat hematologic diseases

  • Provectus (OTC:PVCT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) allowed a patent application covering the use of PV-10 to treat hematologic diseases.
  • The company said the U.S. patent application 16/688,319 is titled 'Composition and Method for Treating Hematologic Cancers.'
  • The company added that in vivo data of mice with acute lymphoblastic leukemia receiving oral PV-10 showed increased survival compared to controls.
  • PV-10 is a formulation of Provectus' immunogenic-small molecule and pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium.
  • Provectus (PVCT) noted that the patent would be its first award in hematology from the USPTO.
  • Innovate Calgary, a company of the University of Calgary, is a co-assignee and Aru Narendran of the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine is a co-inventor on the patent application.
