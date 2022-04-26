Norwood Financial's Chairman William Davis announces retirement

Apr. 26, 2022 8:27 AM ETNorwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. has announced his decision to retire from Norwood Financial's (NASDAQ:NWFL) and its subsidiary Wayne Bank's Board, effective annual shareholder meeting on Apr. 26, 2022. 
  • The company told upon his retirement from the Board he will be named Director Emeritus.
  • "After a 60-year banking career, he and his wife Jessie want to spend more time going to their grandchildren’s sporting events, dance recitals and other events," the report read.
  • Earlier (Apr. 18): Norwood Financial GAAP EPS of $0.87, revenue of $19.44M
