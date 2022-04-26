Nkarta stock slides on pricing ~$200M stock offering

Apr. 26, 2022 8:28 AM ETNkarta, Inc. (NKTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares slid ~10% pre-market after the biopharmaceutical company priced its public offering of 13.33M shares of its common stock at $15/shares, for an anticipated gross proceeds of ~$200M.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 2M additional shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the continued clinical development of NKX101 and NKX019, preclinical studies for research stage programs and the continued buildout of internal manufacturing capabilities, and for working capital and for general corporate purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close around April 28, 2022.
