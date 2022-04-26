The shares of clinical-stage pharma Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) have added ~35% in the pre-market Tuesday even as the company moved to address concerns over its recent trading volatility.

On Monday, Avadel (AVDL) reported interim data for its lead product candidate is FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate targeted at excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

However, the shares crashed more than a third even after the company said that 94.3% (33/35 participants) patients, who took part in the open label study preferred the once-nightly treatment compared to a twice-nightly dosing regimen.

“These interim results from the ongoing RESTORE study highlight the preference for the once-at-bedtime versus twice-nightly dosing regimen among people who have switched from the twice-nightly formulation,” Chief Medical Officer Douglas Williamson noted.

However, Avadel (AVDL) surged in the post-market Monday, triggering a trading halt that has prompted the Chief Executive Greg Divis to deny any knowledge on reasons behind the volatility.

He said: “The company is not aware of any new information, including regarding the ongoing review of the FT218 NDA, that caused yesterday’s share price movement and brief trading halt.”