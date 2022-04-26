Raytheon trims full-year sales guidance on impact of Russia sanctions

Raytheon multinational conglomerate corporation corporate office with building sign

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) -1.4% pre-market after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings Tuesday that beat expectations but issuing full-year sales guidance that missed estimates, citing global sanctions on Russia.

Q1 net income rose to $1.08B, or $0.72/share, from $753M, or $0.50/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 3% Y/Y to $15.72B but slightly below Wall Street consensus; Q1 free cash flow fell 89% Y/Y to $37M.

Q1 sales by segment: Collins Aerospace Systems rose 10% Y/Y to $4.82B, Pratt & Whitney gained 12% to $4.53B, Intelligence and Space fell 5% to $3.57B, Missiles and Defense slipped 7% to $3.53B.

Backlog at the end of Q1 was $154B, including $92B from commercial aerospace and $62B from defense.

Raytheon (RTX) reiterated full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80, at the low end of $4.80 analyst consensus, but trims revenue guidance to $67.75B-$68.75B, short of ~$69B Wall Street consensus and below the $68.5B-$69.5B issued by the company in January.

The company said it remains "confident in the long-term outlook for our businesses, supported by the return to travel and growing global defense budgets."

Separately, Air Canada said Tuesday it selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power 30 firm and 14 purchase right Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

Raytheon's (RTX) stock price has gained 15% YTD, closing at a record $104.97 on April 20, and 23% during the past year.

