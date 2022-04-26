BigCommerce acquires BundleB2B to expand B2B e-commerce platform
Apr. 26, 2022 8:31 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) acquired BundleB2B, a longtime BigCommerce technology partner that provides next-level B2B functionality for BigCommerce merchants.
- The acquisition comes in line of the B2B Ninja acquisition recently which thereby enables the company to deliver dynamic powerful ecommerce functionality to B2B merchants at a time when B2B ecommerce continues to boom.
- The global B2B ecommerce market is estimated to reach $25.65T by 2028, growing at more than 18% annually.
- The two companies have been partnering closely to deliver BigCommerce B2B Edition, an advanced suite of B2B functionalities that has experienced significant growth since its launch in June 2021.