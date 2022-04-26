Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is increasingly bullish on prospects for 2022 after offering a more optimistic full-year earnings outlook on Tuesday.

The adhesive manufacturer reported Non-GAAP EPS of $2.40, easily beating estimates set at $2.17, and edged revenue expectations by $70 million by notching $2.35 billion in quarterly sales.

Of particular note, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment sales surged by 41% year over year with operating margin increasing 90 basis points to 13.3% over the same period. The growth in the segment bolstered 8% growth in the core Labels and Graphics segment, promoting the push past estimates.

“Our strong performance comes at a difficult time as COVID-19 continues, supply chains remain tight and inflationary pressures persist,” CEO Mitch Butier commented. “We remain confident that the consistent execution of our strategies will enable us to meet our long-term goals for superior value creation through a balance of profitable growth and capital discipline.

On the back of these positive results and optimistic outlook from the first quarter, management raised adjusted EPS guidance to $9.45 to $9.85 from $9.35 to $9.75. Analyst consensus had been set at $9.55 for the full year prior to the print.

Shares gained just under 1% in pre-market hours.

Read the full rundown of the firm’s financial results for the quarter.