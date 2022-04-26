Headline durable goods number trails consensus in March, core number beats
Apr. 26, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- March Durable Goods: +0.8% vs. % +1.0% expected and -1.7% prior (revised from -2.2%).
- Core durable goods: +1.1% vs. +0.5% expected and -0.5% prior (revised from -0.6%).
- Computer and electronic products, up two of the last three months, led the increase, rising $0.7B, or 2.6%, to $26.3B.
- Durable goods, excluding defense: +1.2% vs -2.1% in February (revised from -2.7%).
- Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +1.0% vs. +0.5% expected and -0.3% prior.
- Shipments of manufactured durable goods increased 1.2% to $274.2B in March after a 0.1% rise in February, with transportation leading the increase.
- Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods rose 0.4% to $1.29T, making it the 14th straight month of increases. Transportation equipment, up 13 of the last 14 months, led the increase, rising $3.7B, or 0.4% to $857.6B.
