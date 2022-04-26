As earnings season pushes ahead, financial figures provided a key driver in Tuesday's pre-market trading. This included earnings-inspired declines in both GE (NYSE:GE) and JetBlue (JBLU).

Meanwhile, UPS (UPS) and Sherwin Williams (SHW) moved in the opposite direction on quarterly results. Both stocks rallied on better-than-expected earnings numbers.

Decliners

GE (GE) lost ground in pre-market trading, weighed down by guidance included in the conglomerate's latest quarterly report. The stock dropped 3%.

The company beat expectations with its earnings figure. Revenue rose fractionally from last year, coming in at $16.43B. This missed analysts' projections by $490M.

At the same time, GE said it now expects its full-year earnings at the low end of its previous guidance range. In giving its cautious outlook, the firm pointed to supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.

Earnings news also weighed on shares of JetBlue (JBLU). The airline dropped 2% in pre-market action amid lower capacity.

The company reported a narrower-than-projected loss and beat consensus with its revenue total. However, JBLU trimmed capacity by 0.3% and reported a nearly 18% rise in operating expenses.

Gainers

The release of financial figures prompted buying interest in package delivery giant UPS (UPS). After beating expectations with its quarterly profit, UPS climbed 2% before the opening bell.

Revenue also exceeded analysts' forecasts. The top-line figure rose 6% from last year, climbing to $24.4B. At the same time, UPS doubled the size of its stock repurchase program, saying it targeted $2B this year.

Sherwin Williams (SHW) also saw strength in the wake of its quarterly results. Shares rallied 6% after surpassing projections on both its top and bottom lines.

