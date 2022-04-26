Ecolab Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.01, revenue of $3.27B beats by $80M
Apr. 26, 2022 8:34 AM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ecolab press release (NYSE:ECL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.27B (+13.5% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Commenting on the quarter, Christophe Beck, Ecolab’s president and chief executive officer, said, “Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuously strengthening our long-term business fundamentals by driving strong new business, accelerating pricing and leveraging margin improvement through innovation and productivity. While we expect the impact of substantial raw material and cost inflation to increase further in the second quarter and remain high for the balance of the year, we are also very pleased with our progress on pricing, and now expect it to be in the 6% to 7% range for the balance of the year."
- "Further, as our current pricing actions roll out through this year, we believe they will result in accelerating earnings growth through the second half and deliver low-teens growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022."