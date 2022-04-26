Arch Q1 earnings - record earnings and a sky-high dividend lifts shares premarket

Arch Resources (ARCH) reported a record quarter of earnings in Q1, beating EBITDA consensus, announcing an increased variable dividend, guiding to improved Q2 and 2h results, while generating significant free cash flow:

Earnings - the Company posted $321m in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, versus Bloomberg consensus estimates of $308m.

Dividend - Arch (ARCH) announced a dividend of $8.11 per share, the variable dividend compares favorably to the Company's prior payment of $0.25 per share.

Outlook - management indicated that, "We anticipate a significant increase in our financial results in the second quarter given the highly favorable pricing environment along with the anticipated step-up in coking coal volumes, and we also expect continuing strength in the year's second half as shipment levels normalize."

Free cash flow - adjusting out changes in net working capital, and proceeds from the sale of investments, Arch (ARCH) generated ~$269m in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~13% of the Company's current market capitalization.

With investors laser focused on management's ability to maximize profitability in the current environment (BTU) (CEIX), and return cash to shareholders, Arch (ARCH) is well positioned. The board's plan to pay out 50% of the prior quarter's discretionary cash flow likely results in another $8.00+ dividend in the second quarter.