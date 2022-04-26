United Airlines makes huge bet on transatlantic flights

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) plans to offer even more flights across the Atlantic this summer than it did in 2019 in a strong indication that it sees international travel booming in the years ahead.

United Airlines (UAL) said it will boost transatlantic passenger-carrying capacity by 25% over pre-pandemic levels, including adding new destinations for travelers from the U.S. Later this week, United Airlines (UAL) will begin serving several new destinations that it named last fall, including Portugal's Azores and Spain's Canary Islands, according to Associated Press.

UAL execs said the route expansion was the biggest single transatlantic increase in the airline giant's history and noted that it will glide into being the largest carrier across the transatlantic.

United Airlines' (UAL) annual revenue from U.S.-Europe flights fell from $7.4B before the pandemic to $2.2B in 2020. Last year, transatlantic revenue jumped back to $3.4B.

