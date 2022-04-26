Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) -6.5% pre-market after announcing Tuesday the resignations of CEO Ranjit Gupta and COO Murali Subramanian, effective immediately, in order to pursue other opportunities.

The India-based power company said Chairman Alan Rosling will become interim CEO; a search process has begun to select a new CEO.

Gupta was named CEO and Subramanian was appointed COO in July 2019; they were co-founders of Ostro Energy, a start-up enterprise that grew into one of India's leading renewable energy companies.

Azure Power (AZRE) is "positioned to ride the renewable wave," F-Stat Research Partners writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.