Azure Power CEO Gupta, COO Subramanian resign

Apr. 26, 2022 8:45 AM ETAzure Power Global Limited (AZRE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Solar panel on dramatic sunset sky background, Alternative energy concept

Thinnapob/iStock via Getty Images

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) -6.5% pre-market after announcing Tuesday the resignations of CEO Ranjit Gupta and COO Murali Subramanian, effective immediately, in order to pursue other opportunities.

The India-based power company said Chairman Alan Rosling will become interim CEO; a search process has begun to select a new CEO.

Gupta was named CEO and Subramanian was appointed COO in July 2019; they were co-founders of Ostro Energy, a start-up enterprise that grew into one of India's leading renewable energy companies.

Azure Power (AZRE) is "positioned to ride the renewable wave," F-Stat Research Partners writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.