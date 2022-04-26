Walgreens is said to set deadline for final bids for Boots sale for mid-May
Apr. 26, 2022 8:47 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is said to see a mid-May deadline for final bids for the sale of its Boots U.K. drugstore chain.
- Fewer than a handful of bids are expected to be made at the deadline as some interested potential buyers have been deterred by Walgreens (WBA) price expectations as well as the current inflationary environment, according to a Sky News report.
- Asda, owned by TDR Capital and the billionaire Issa brothers, and Apollo Global (APO), are expected to make final bids, Sky News said.
- The Sky News item comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that India's Reliance Industries was said to be considering bidding for the Boots chain. The latest Sky News report said Reliance is unlikely to make a standalone bid.
- Last month Sky News reported that Apollo (APO) was said in talks with banks to help finance a £6B offer for the Boots chain.