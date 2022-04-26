PJT Partners stock gains after record Q1 earnings top Wall Street estimates
Apr. 26, 2022 8:48 AM ETPJT Partners Inc. (PJT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) shares are rising around 5% in Tuesday premarket trading as its first quarter earnings beat the average analyst estimates.
- "We delivered record first quarter results and enjoyed broad-based strength across all of our businesses," said CEO and Chairman Paul J. Taubman.
- Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.00 topped the consensus of $0.75 but fell slightly from $1.03 in Q1 of last year.
- Advisory revenues were $181.7M in Q1 compared with $152.6M in Q1 2021, primarily due to higher revenues in its restructuring business.
- Placement revenues of $60.4M in Q1 gained from $50.4M in the year-ago period, driven by an increase in fund placement revenues.
- Q1 expenses of $196.2M vs. $162.8M in Q1 a year ago.
- Keep in mind that SA's Quant Rating in March had screened PJT (PJT) at high risk of performing badly due to negative EPS revisions.
- In the beginning of April, Wolfe upgraded PJT Partners to Outperform.