Apr. 26, 2022

  • PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) shares are rising around 5% in Tuesday premarket trading as its first quarter earnings beat the average analyst estimates.
  • "We delivered record first quarter results and enjoyed broad-based strength across all of our businesses," said CEO and Chairman Paul J. Taubman.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.00 topped the consensus of $0.75 but fell slightly from $1.03 in Q1 of last year.
  • Advisory revenues were $181.7M in Q1 compared with $152.6M in Q1 2021, primarily due to higher revenues in its restructuring business.
  • Placement revenues of $60.4M in Q1 gained from $50.4M in the year-ago period, driven by an increase in fund placement revenues.
  • Q1 expenses of $196.2M vs. $162.8M in Q1 a year ago.
  • Keep in mind that SA's Quant Rating in March had screened PJT (PJT) at high risk of performing badly due to negative EPS revisions.
  • In the beginning of April, Wolfe upgraded PJT Partners to Outperform.
