Establishment Labs signs $225M credit facility with Oaktree
Apr. 26, 2022 8:48 AM ETEstablishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) entered into a $225M term loan financing facility with funds managed by Oaktree Capital which could fund its business to cash flow positive.
- The facility will mature in five years from funding and is interest-only through to maturity; interest will accrue at fixed rate of 9% annually and will slip to 8.25% on funding conditions for the fourth tranche being met.
- "This includes financing our prospective market launches in the U.S. and China, our product launches around the world — most notably MIA and Flora — and the construction of our new facility that will allow us to meet more than half the current world market’s demand for breast implants," CFO Raj Denhoy commented.
- The first tranche of $150M will be drawn immediately, with the remaining three tranches of $25M each available on achievement of certain commercial and regulatory milestones.