VBL Therapeutics stock rises 10% on FDA fast track status for VB-111 to treat ovarian cancer
Apr. 26, 2022 8:49 AM ETVascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to VBL Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:VBLT) ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec or VB-111) in combination with chemotherapy paclitaxel to treat platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- The company said it has completed enrollment of 409 patients in a phase 3 trial, dubbed OVAL, being conducted in the U.S., Europe, Israel and Japan.
- VBL (VBLT) noted that an Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee recommended to continue the trial as planned, following review of unblinded data from 370 randomized patients.
- “The readout of the progression free survival primary endpoint in the OVAL trial will be an important milestone for VBL in the second half of this year," said VBL (VBLT) CEO Dror Harats.
- VBLT +10% to $1.60 premarket April 26